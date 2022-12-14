ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese, MI

Reese, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Reese.

The Harbor Beach Community High School basketball team will have a game with Reese High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Harbor Beach Community High School
Reese High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Harbor Beach Community High School basketball team will have a game with Reese High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

Harbor Beach Community High School
Reese High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

