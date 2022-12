CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Clouds will increase in coverage through today with skies becoming overcast. Our winter storm will begin Thursday evening, overspreading the area from southwest to northeast. Precipitation will be widespread tonight, falling as snow for the whole area except Albany and the Mid-Hudson Valley where it will be a rain snow mix. During times of heavier precipitation it may be snow and during times of lighter precipitation it may be rain.

