City High Little Hawks girls basketball team puts up fight in loss to Dubuque Senior Rams

By Raven Moore, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 2 days ago

Hoping to realize their identity before the upcoming holiday break, the City High girls basketball team took the court on Tuesday night to host the Dubuque Senior Rams.

While it was a game full of up and down moments, the Dubuque Senior pulled away late to secure a hard-fought 56-51 win.

Even in defeat, the Little Hawks know that they are making a lot of progress toward becoming the team they want to be.

City High's young trio leads the way

Coming into this game, Little Hawks sophomore Auggie Palmer was leading the team with an average of 27.8 points per game.

However, when shots weren't falling at their usual rapid pace for her, they realized quickly that it was best to go with their other options.

That proved to be for the best as it resulted in notable performances for multiple different players.

For example, freshman guard, Tessa Driscoll had a season-high 14 points, including three made 3-pointers and sophomore Emmy McComas used her size and physicality to score multiple second-chance points.

Palmer had a respectable performance in her own right, leading the team with 16 points.

Appreciating her team's ability to utilize their depth, Little Hawks coach Lynsey Barnard said that the team will go as far as those three can take them.

"When we play well, those three are going to be responsible for a lot of successful possessions," Barnard said. "I think you saw some of the points coming from Tessa [Driscoll] and Emmy [McComas] and that is how it is going to be on a given night. As long as we can find ways for those three to be impacting the game, we will be able to be in games."

With more balanced nights like this, City High will better be able to match up with opposing teams, especially Mississippi Valley Conference opponents.

Emmy McComas reminds everyone that she is a jack-of-all-trades

While McComas is statistically the team's top rebounder, she has developed a knack for contributing to the stat sheet in a myriad of ways.

The talented sophomore provided the team with a big scoring boost, scoring 14 points. She had her best showing in the second quarter where she led all players with 7 points.

Though scoring is not her biggest focus when she steps on the court, McComas said that she is happy to help her team in any way that she can.

"I love getting assists to my teammates and letting them shine," McComas said. "I would rather let them get the points while I get the rebounds and be a bit of a sidekick. I may have been out there scoring a little bit tonight, but no matter who it was, we would be out there supporting each other."

If she can have more nights like this, not only would it give the team another lethal scoring option besides Palmer, but will also provide them with a dominant presence in the post.

City High finds a way to ride the momentum in the second half

No matter the sport, any coach would tell you that momentum plays a pivotal role in any game. If a team can find a way to get into a groove, it makes their offense run more efficiently and their defense seems to work even harder.

For City High, they had their chances to grab it in the first half, but for one reason or another, were unable to do so and they trailed for much of the first two quarters.

However, that seemed to change in the third period. Sparked by a 3-pointer by Palmer in the waning seconds of the second quarter to make it just a one-score deficit, the Little Hawks looked like a new team.

"Anytime a big shot is made at the end of a quarter, it motivates you," McComas said. "It brings the momentum to your side and pushed us to know that we could do this. Everyone gets really hyped because we have all of this energy when those shots are made, which helps our team a lot."

They scored 5 unanswered points to open the second half and went on to outscore Dubuque Senior 12-7 in the period, earning their most substantial lead of the night 36-29.

Noticing a change in her team during the quarter, Barnard said that the team's fight was on display.

"At halftime, we had players in the locker room telling each other that we wanted to show who we are," Barnard said. "That is a team who is going to go after 50-50 balls, pick each other up, and sprint down the floor. We have a few players who are willing to put their bodies on the line and you saw a bit more of that in the third quarter, which we are proud of. If we can have that fight in the third and fourth quarters, it is going to be a lot of fun to watch them in some of these games."

Unfortunately for City High, the Rams exploded for 23 points and pulled away for the win in the fourth quarter.

Still, the Little Hawks' tenacity was apparent and once they can maintain it throughout an entire game, many more wins will come their way.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: City High Little Hawks girls basketball team puts up fight in loss to Dubuque Senior Rams

