Staunton, VA

Staunton, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Bath County High School basketball team will have a game with Riverheads High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Bath County High School
Riverheads High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Harrisonburg, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg principal of E. C. Glass High School announces retirement

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — After 23 years with Lynchburg City Schools (LCS), Principal Rose Flaugher of E. C. Glass High School announced her retirement at the end of the 2022-23 school year. “I want to express my gratitude to the students, teachers, staff, and E. C. Glass community. You...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cvillecountry.com

Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse

CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
HARRISONBURG, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School

Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
Cheryl E Preston

What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia

Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
ROANOKE, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”

Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Tractor trailer crash closed East Market St intersection

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on East Market Street in Harrisonburg closed an intersection, and interstate exits Thursday afternoon. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported the crash earlier in the afternoon on Dec. 15, and City of Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks offered some more details about the incident.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: North Delphine Avenue restoration project delayed until next year

The City of Waynesboro has delayed the restoration of North Delphine Avenue until 2023. Public Works staff have worked with engineering consultants and partnering agencies to assess the overall condition of the roadway. Following this study, the city developed a plan to rebuild the road from Maryland Avenue north to...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSLS

Del. Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces campaign for his seat

Ellen Campbell has announced her campaign for her late husband’s seat, Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Ronnie passed away on Tuesday after his long fight with cancer and served as a delegate for almost three years. Del. Campbell represented the 24th District which covers Rockbridge and Bath counties, along with...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
