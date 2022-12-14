Minneapolis, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Minneapolis.
The Edison High School basketball team will have a game with South High School on December 14, 2022, 14:15:00.
Edison High School
South High School
December 14, 2022
14:15:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball
The Washburn High School basketball team will have a game with Roosevelt High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
Washburn High School
Roosevelt High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Edison High School basketball team will have a game with South High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
Edison High School
South High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0