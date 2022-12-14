ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springport, MI

Michigan Center, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Springport High School basketball team will have a game with Michigan Center High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Springport High School
Michigan Center High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

East Jackson High School basketball team will have a game with Grass Lake High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
