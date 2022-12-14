ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Henry, NY

Port Henry, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Port Henry.

The Northern Adirondack Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Moriah Senior High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.

Northern Adirondack Senior High School
Moriah Senior High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Northern Adirondack Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Moriah Senior High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Northern Adirondack Senior High School
Moriah Senior High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

