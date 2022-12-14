ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonville, NC

Gibsonville, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gibsonville.

The Grimsley High School basketball team will have a game with Eastern Guilford High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Grimsley High School
Eastern Guilford High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Grimsley High School basketball team will have a game with Eastern Guilford High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

Grimsley High School
Eastern Guilford High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thestokesnews.com

Sauras boys blow out Bears; girls lose in double overtime

Isiah Lash scored a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists. Rebecca Amos prepares to shoot a free throw. Amol led the Sauras with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Sage Stovall had a career night with 23 rebounds and 19 points against the Bears. Robert Money | The Stokes News.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

NC A&T State University football coach parts ways with Aggies

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Coach Sam Washington is reportedly parting ways with the Aggies. Washington took over at NC A&T State University in January 2018. He started strong with the university by winning the Celebration Bowl and the Black College Football National Championship in his first two seasons. Over the past two seasons, the Aggies […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Carolina Panthers honor Reidsville coach

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers honored a high school coach in Reidsville Thursday. Panthers have selected head football coach Jimmy Teague of Reidsville High School, as their High School Coach of the Year presented by GMC. Teague was celebrated in a surprise ceremony by administrators, players, students, and...
REIDSVILLE, NC
WRAL News

This year's loss will be next year's motivation for Grimsley

Greensboro, N.C. — An argument can be made that the New Bern team that defeated Grimsley in the 2022 4A state championship game is one of the best the state has ever seen. After all, the Bears annihilated the NCHSAA record for rushing yards by a team in the highest classification over a season. The 2017 Scotland County team rushed for 5,532 yards and the 2022 Bears rushed for 6,433.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

WSSU student arrested in classroom

A student at Winston-Salem State University is facing charges after an argument with a professor. We heard reaction from students around campus.
alamancenews.com

School board: few transfers to be allowed under new school rezoning plan

Alamance-Burlington school board members voted unanimously, 7-0, during a special-called meeting Tuesday afternoon to approve a revised student assignment policy that limits the number of students who will be allowed to transfer from one ABSS school to another. The board approved the revised student assignment policy in anticipation of opening...
BURLINGTON, NC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants In Winston Salem, NC

A visit to Winston Salem, N.C. will charm you with its interesting history and fascinating cultural scene. The foodie scene in Winston Salem is not to be dismissed, either. The cuisine in this central North Carolina city has its roots in old Southern traditions with a twist of the contemporary and an international flare.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro crash closes lane Tuesday evening

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Tuesday evening crash closed the middle lane of Interstate 73, according to officers. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A car crash involving two vehicles was reported on I-73 near West Friendly Avenue, according to police. Greensboro officers...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance-Burlington Schools adds new security unit

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit is partnering with schools across the state to help prevent mass violence inside schools. On Tuesday, Superintendent Dain Butler with the Alamance-Burlington School System invited the State Bureau of Investigation to their school board meeting to help educate faculty and staff on behavioral warning signs […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Free pictures with Santa in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Santa is coming to town. At least he's making a stop in Greensboro ahead of Christmas to take free pictures Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department said they are hosting a free event and it's open to the public. Bring the kiddos and come meet Santa at District 2 substation located at 2305 Soabar Street.
GREENSBORO, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy