ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Brunswick, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Brunswick.

The Greely High School basketball team will have a game with Brunswick High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Greely High School
Brunswick High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Greely High School basketball team will have a game with Brunswick High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

Greely High School
Brunswick High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Cheverus High School basketball team will have a game with Brunswick High School on December 14, 2022, 12:30:00.

Cheverus High School
Brunswick High School
December 14, 2022
12:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Local High School Student Wins $300,000 to Attend Bowdoin College

Franceska Drejaj had a busy week. The Brewster High School senior presented a policy paper to Governor Hochul, sang at the All-State Music Festival in Rochester, and found out she won a four-year scholarship to Bowdoin College worth more than $300,000. “It’s like I won the lottery!” said Drejaj....
BREWSTER, NY
WGME

Cape Elizabeth Football Coach Sean Green resigns

(Cape Elizabeth) Cape Elizabeth Football Coach Sean Green has notified both the school and his players that he would be stepping aside. Green helped lead the Capers to their first ever Class C State Championship back in 2021. He told CBS 13's Dave Eid the program is in great shape and he just felt like the time was right to step aside.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Four winners named in Steel-Pro welding competition at technical school

Four Waldo County Technical Center students were named winners of a recent welding competition sponsored by Steel-Pro. On December 6, Steel-Pro hosted a tour and welding competition for Waldo County Technical Center students. Steel-Pro employees and WCTC graduates Dalton Rossignol and Austin Peavey were tour guides and facilitated and judged the competition.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time

PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

Portland, Maine, Boat Parade of Magical Holiday Lights is Back for 2022

During holidays in the spring, summer, and fall, you can almost guarantee that there will be a parade to celebrate the festive occasions. Streets get closed off and people come out in droves, ready to have a good time. But what about winter? There's plenty of reasons to celebrate, but weather makes it tricky to parade in the streets. Instead of the streets, Portland, Maine, plans to take their Christmas parade to the water in a magical Festival of Lights.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Lewiston employs a unique new strategy to retain plow drivers

LEWISTON, Maine — In Lewiston, plow drivers spent the day preparing for the first major snowstorm of the season. “We're looking at a 16-plus hour storm and you know, safety-wise, we don't let anyone work over 16 hours and the storm's going to last longer than that," said Lewiston Public Works Director Mary Ann Brenchick.
LEWISTON, ME
Q97.9

This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night

Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
ROCKPORT, ME
94.9 HOM

Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
PORTLAND, ME
themainewire.com

Maine Atheist’s Complaint Gets Nativity Scene Yanked from Downtown Bucksport

The town of Bucksport has pulled a Christmas nativity scene from public property after receiving a complaint from an atheist activist who lives in Litchfield. Tom E. Waddell, the local chapter president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, complained to Bucksport officials about the depiction of sweet baby Jesus and asked them to also accommodate his request for a poster showing the Bill of Rights.
BUCKSPORT, ME
Q97.9

Highly Anticipated Japanese-Inspired Restaurant Opening in Portland’s Old Port

Bar Futo, a Japanese-inspired restaurant using binchotan-fired cooking opens Friday, December 16. There are a couple of things you should know. The team behind Bar Futo is Chef-Owner Jordan Rubin and Co-Owner Marisa Lewiecki–the nationally acclaimed team behind Portland's, beloved Mr. Tuna, and Crispy Gai. Bar Futo is located at 425 Fore Street in Portland (where Five Guys was located)
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 3. Patricia Reed, 53, of Belfast, was issued a...
BELFAST, ME
themainewire.com

Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland

Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
MANCHESTER, NH
Q 96.1

Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine

A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
SHERMAN, ME
WMTW

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Maine hit-and-run

Police in Portland were looking for a driver they said hit a pedestrian on Wednesday and then drove off. Police said a 41-year-old man was crossing the street at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Taft Avenue at about 8:40 Wednesday evening when he was hit. He was taken to Maine Medical Center with what police called serious injuries.
PORTLAND, ME
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy