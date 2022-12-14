Valley, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Ole Miss defensive tackle, Kadarian "KD" Hill gave back to the children of Bullock County in a big way. Mr. Hill, along with his coaches and superintendent from his high school alma mater, Aunties, Uncles, Cousins, his Mom and Dad, as well as other friends and family members, came to the Union Springs Housing Authority at Cherry Laurel on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, and gave away toys to the children in the apartment complexes the Housing Authority runs.

