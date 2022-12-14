ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley, AL

Valley, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Valley.

The Beauregard High School basketball team will have a game with Beulah High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Beauregard High School
Beulah High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The Beauregard High School basketball team will have a game with Beulah High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Beauregard High School
Beulah High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opelikaobserver.com

Bulldogs Complete Sweep of Russell County

The varsity boys’ and girls’ Opelika High School basketball teams hosted Russell County at the Mainstreet Gym Thursday, Dec. 8. The Bulldog boys defeated the visitors 62-51, and have a current. record of 4-3 after also beating Lanett Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Bulldog girls defeated the visitors 64-50,...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Auburn City Schools approve updated dress code proposed by 4 Girl Scouts

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn city schools approve an update to its dress code, starting next year that four Auburn Girl Scouts proposed in early May. The four girl scouts started a petition earlier this year stating the dress code needed an update because the current dress code left many students feeling self-conscious, stressed and anxious.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Smiths Station looking for new head football coach

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Mike Glisson has resigned as Smiths Station’s head football coach after five seasons. Glisson, a longtime coach in the area, led the Panthers to a 15-35 overall record during his time at the helm. Smiths Station High School told Sports Leader 9 that they...
SMITHS STATION, AL
247Sports

PODCAST: Freeze flips third recruit in as many days; another OL commit on the way?

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Christian Clemente and Jason Caldwell discuss Auburn's latest flip of offensive lineman Connor Lew from Miami, a huge transfer QB visitor this weekend, another possible flip candidate and another OL commitment candidate. RUN TIME: 18 minutes. Listen to this episode...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
unionspringsherald.com

KD Hill gives back to BC youth

Ole Miss defensive tackle, Kadarian "KD" Hill gave back to the children of Bullock County in a big way. Mr. Hill, along with his coaches and superintendent from his high school alma mater, Aunties, Uncles, Cousins, his Mom and Dad, as well as other friends and family members, came to the Union Springs Housing Authority at Cherry Laurel on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, and gave away toys to the children in the apartment complexes the Housing Authority runs.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Two injured in shooting at Arlington Drive

UPDATE 12/14/22 9:31 a.m.: The injuries in this shooting were non-life-threatening, according to the Columbus Police Department. Police say one man was shot and the other was grazed by a bullet. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two injured. Police received a call regarding a shooting at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Samford Group Hosts Christmas Celebration

Pastor Carolyn Morton and the Samford Community Outreach Fellowship Group presented the 10th annual Opelika Christmas Party Celebration on Dec. 10, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. The event was held at Christian Care Ministries in Opelika. Attendees included the Opelika & Auburn Moms Demand Action local chapter group, along with the Opelika Police Department, Chief Shane Healey, Capt. Tony Amerson, the Opelika Fire Department, Lt. Floyd, Marquenta Barnette. Be & Caring Uplift Outreach volunteers and help gave out Christmas gifts, and other participants included minister Lucile Gray, Valentine Penn and Debra Carter. The community and young people enjoyed showing their love and support through service and outreach to the local community.
OPELIKA, AL
thecitymenus.com

City of LaGrange to Host Birthday Celebration Event on Lafayette Square

The City of LaGrange is hosting a birthday celebration event Friday, December 16th at NOON on Lafayette Square in downtown LaGrange. The community is invited to attend. Current and former city leaders will lead the celebration of LaGrange’s incorporation 194 years ago. The City of LaGrange was officially incorporated December 16, 1828.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Death investigation underway on 4th Avenue in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Phenix City man was found dead from gunshot wounds. On December 13, at approximately 8:25 p.m., Phenix City Police Department E 9-11 center received a disturbance call in the 300 block of Riverview apartments - in the 100 block of 4th Avenue.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Muscogee County expected to receive $78M from American Rescue Plan Act

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Consolidated Government which includes Muscogee County, is expected to get another $78 million thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act. The Columbus City Council voted to be able to provide funds for several projects through grants for small business owners and residents. The money was made available to help those struck by the pandemic.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Propane tank catches on fire in Muscogee County bus yard

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A propane tank flipped over, causing a fire, in the Muscogee County School District bus yard, according to officials. According to Muscogee County School District Communications Director, Kimberly Wright, the fire started around 5 p.m. The fire happened on the back of the property - located on Whitesville Road near Veterans Parkway.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
247Sports

Pearl says death of Coach Mike Leach 'makes my family worry'

AUBURN, Alabama–As Bruce Pearl tries to help his team bounce back from its first loss of the season he admitted that the death of Mississippi State’s head football coach, Mike Leach, is something that got the attention of those closest to the veteran Auburn basketball coach. “Yeah, Coach...
AUBURN, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy