ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, NY

Canton, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Canton.

The Heuvelton Central High School basketball team will have a game with Canton Central School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Heuvelton Central High School
Canton Central School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Heuvelton Central High School basketball team will have a game with Canton Central School on December 14, 2022, 15:45:00.

Heuvelton Central High School
Canton Central School
December 14, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

Friday’s weather: we’re in it

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As promised, the north country is seeing significant snow Friday morning, with more to come. As a result, some schools and other organizations are delaying opening or closing for the day. See the list here. Also, there’s a travel advisory from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department. Obviously, be extra careful if you’re traveling today.
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

The timing and amount of snow heading our way

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A messy bout of winter is headed to the North Country Thursday and Friday. Let’s break it down to help you with your planning. Snow or a wintry mix of snow, sleet, or freezing rain arrives after 4 p.m. Thursday in the Watertown area.
WATERTOWN, NY
lakeplacidnews.com

Winter storm watch in effect for Adirondacks

The National Weather Service office in Burlington Wednesday morning issued a winter storm watch for the Adirondack region, including the Tri-Lakes communities of Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake. The winter storm watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Estimated...
TUPPER LAKE, NY
wwnytv.com

Wednesday’s weather: storm watch posted

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As promised, we know more today about the snowy weather promised for the end of the week. The National Weather Service has posted a winter storm watch for all three north country counties. For Jefferson and Lewis counties, it starts at 10 AM Thursday and runs through 10 PM Friday. In. St. Lawrence County, it starts at 10 PM Thursday and lasts until 10 AM Saturday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country woman accused of DWI in Croghan: State Police

CROGHAN- A North Country woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Aimee L. Zehr, 40, of Carthage, NY was arrested early Thursday by the New York State Police (Carthage). She is officially charged with one count of DWI (first-offense). According to Troopers, the arrest took place...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County still hasn’t received casino payment

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is wondering where its money is from a recent casino profit-sharing payment from the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. For the first time since 2019, the Tribe made a payment to New York state. It follows the rules of a gaming compact, which allows...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

A tale of two cities: Ogdensburg and Watertown taxes

OGDENSBURG and WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Did you know an Ogdensburg property owner pays twice the amount in taxes than someone in Watertown?. Under its new budget for 2023, Ogdensburg’s property taxes will go up 4 percent to $16.59 per $1,000 of assessed value. “These are very tough...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NWS: Winter Storm WATCH for entire listening area Thursday through early Saturday

JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 9 inches possible, especially across the Tug Hill Plateau and western Adirondacks. Some rain and sleet may possibly mix in across the lower elevations which would hold down accumulations some in these areas. Winds could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

More snow warnings issued for region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued more warnings going into the weekend. A winter storm warning for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties is in effect through 10 p.m. Friday. The NWS forecasts snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with the greatest accumulations across the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
northcountrynow.com

Mishap at Potsdam Post Office

A vehicle crashed into the Post Office Monday on Union Street, according to Potsdam police. For more, see story here. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Winter storm warning issued, up to 16 inches of snow expected

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties. It goes into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and continues through 10 p.m. Friday. The NWS forecasts snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with the greatest accumulations across...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County resident charged with criminally possessing a weapon in West Turin

WEST TURIN- A resident from Southern Lewis County is accused of criminally possessing a weapon, authorities say. Vicki L. Linkous, 31, of Constableville, NY was arrested Monday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). Linkous is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Part of Potsdam street now one way

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Part of Cottage Street in Potsdam became one way Monday, as part of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s big construction project. “The one-way traffic will help in preventing congestion along this section of Cottage Street, and provide uninhibited emergency vehicle access to the Emergency Ambulance entrance,” hospital officials said in a statement.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

What’s to become of Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the Salvation Army prepares to open its doors to a new warming center, could it mean the end of Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter?. “I’m hoping that Santa can deliver a new home for everybody this year,” said Tammy Higby. Tammy has...
WATERTOWN, NY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy