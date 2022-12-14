Freeport, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Freeport.
The Morse High School basketball team will have a game with Freeport High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.
Morse High School
Freeport High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Greater Portland Christian School basketball team will have a game with Pine Tree Academy on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.
Greater Portland Christian School
Pine Tree Academy
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Morse High School basketball team will have a game with Freeport High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
Morse High School
Freeport High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0