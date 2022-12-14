ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, PA

Berlin, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Berlin.

The Conemaugh Township Area High School basketball team will have a game with Berlin Brothersvalley High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Conemaugh Township Area High School
Berlin Brothersvalley High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Conemaugh Township Area High School basketball team will have a game with Berlin Brothersvalley High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Conemaugh Township Area High School
Berlin Brothersvalley High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

