Cocoa Beach, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the community for their participation in Taste of Apopka with a Twist. Through the production of the official Passport to Apopka website (produced by YellowJack Media) as well as other modes of advertising, promotion for this event proved to be a success. Participation in this project produced new engagement for our local businesses and overall increased the value and image of The City of Apopka. We are very encouraged by the traction and the reach of our audience in attracting people inside and outside of the Apopka community as they begin to travel and spend their time and money at our local establishments.

APOPKA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO