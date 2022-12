Police say a physical altercation that resulted in minor injuries prompted a brief lockdown at Hempstead High School Tuesday morning. Police confirmed that the school was locked down at about 10:35 a.m., shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. for a physical disturbance involving approximately 10 people. A report says it was large enough that it required significant staffing to help separate the persons involved. While no weapons were involved or displayed in the incident, several people had minor injuries. Hempstead Principal Lee Kolker said the disturbance involved both students and parents/guardians and that the lockdown was initiated at the recommendation of Dubuque police.

