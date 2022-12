Vindicator file photo / December 13, 1985 | Stu Wise, second from right, manager of ComDoc, distributor of 3M products in the Youngstown area, presented new 3M desk-top photocopiers to area community agencies at the United Way office 37 years ago. Receiving the machines were, from left, Robert Christian, director of the Youngstown Area Community Action Council; Linda Canella, director of the Women, Infants and Children Program; Nancy Cox of the Camp Fire Council and Judy Rogers, executive director of the YWCA.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO