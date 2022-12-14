Lebanon, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Erica Antonucci of Littleton, commercial loan officer at Union Bank of Vermont and New Hampshire(link is external), has been promoted to assistant branch administrator of the bank. In her new role, Antonucci will be responsible for assisting the branch administrator in managing the bank’s branch operations and supervisory personnel, and will manage branch personnel in Lyndonville, St Johnsbury, Littleton, Groveton and Lincoln.

LITTLETON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO