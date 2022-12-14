ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

Lebanon, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Lebanon.

The Hanover High School basketball team will have a game with Lebanon High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Hanover High School
Lebanon High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Hanover High School basketball team will have a game with Lebanon High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

Hanover High School
Lebanon High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Hanover High School basketball team will have a game with Lebanon High School on December 14, 2022, 12:15:00.

Hanover High School
Lebanon High School
December 14, 2022
12:15:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

Mountain Times

Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member

By Curt Peterson Maggie O’Brien, the newest member of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, will be helping update the 2015 Killington Town Plan, according to RRPC Special Projects Manager Ed Bove. O’Brien grew up in Farmington, New York, a small […] Read More The post Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Erica Antonucci promoted to assistant branch administrator at Union Bank

Erica Antonucci of Littleton, commercial loan officer at Union Bank of Vermont and New Hampshire(link is external), has been promoted to assistant branch administrator of the bank. In her new role, Antonucci will be responsible for assisting the branch administrator in managing the bank’s branch operations and supervisory personnel, and will manage branch personnel in Lyndonville, St Johnsbury, Littleton, Groveton and Lincoln.
LITTLETON, NH
WMUR.com

Incentives offered for plow drivers offered by New Hampshire, Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord and the state of New Hampshire are offering incentives for plow drivers this winter. Richard Arcand, with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said they're still looking for commercial drivers. There are 100 openings, mostly in the southeastern part of the state.
CONCORD, NH
travelawaits.com

9 Quaint New Hampshire Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas

Snow-capped mountains sparkle as sunlight dances off the swaths of bright white snow drifts. Twinkling lights dance around festive, tree-lined downtown streets. Events that are filled with hometown charm have a longevity that appeals to generation after generation. Christmas towns in New Hampshire embody the spirit of the season, bringing joy and happiness to all.
HANOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Lebanon man killed in off-road crash involving Jeep

LEBANON, N.H. — One person has died in an off-road crash involving a Jeep, Lebanon police said. The crash happened around 9:49 a.m. Monday on Eastman Hill Road. Two men were in the Jeep when it lost control and flipped while going up an embankment. Both were ejected. The...
LEBANON, NH
VTDigger

Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire

Neighbors identified the residents of 2937 Christian Hill Road, Davis Dimock and Victoria Weber, both in their 70s, as victims of the fire. The couple was active in civic life. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire.
BETHEL, VT
WMUR.com

Police, medical examiner working to determine cause of deadly Claremont crash

CLAREMONT, N.H. — Claremont police are investigating the death of a driver after a crash. A truck and SUV collided around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Street. Police said the driver of the truck had a life-threatening medical condition and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. The name of the driver has not been released.
CLAREMONT, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating shooting death in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a death in St. Johnsbury today. Authorities were notified of a welfare check on Hastings Street for a report that an individual may have been shot at around 9:45 a.m. Police say they confirmed that an individual was deceased inside the home. St....
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man charged with intentionally hitting another vehicle in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place in the area of South Main Street and River Road at around 10:40 a.m. Police say that Jason Russell, 50, of Waterbury, and Jacob Durand, 25, also of Waterbury, identified themselves as...
WATERBURY, VT
97.5 WOKQ

NH Silver Alert Issued for Man Missing in Concord

A Silver Alert was issued in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning for a man in the early stages of dementia who left Concord Hospital but did not return to pick up his wife. New Hampshire State Police said Richard Fehrs, 72, left the hospital shortly after midnight early Wednesday...
CONCORD, NH
Mountain Times

In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism

By Ethan Weinstein/VTDigger A video of citizens violently apprehending an alleged shoplifter at the Rutland Home Depot has highlighted frustration over crime and the vigilantism that can crop up alongside it. The video of the incident, viewed more than 55,000 […] Read More The post In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Police investigating homicide in St. Johnsbury

Responding to a report that an individual “may have been shot,” St. Johnsbury police found a person dead at a Hastings Street home early Wednesday, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police, which is investigating the death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police investigating homicide in St. Johnsbury.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 22-year-old man from Barre was arrested in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred at a day shelter on Barre Street at around 2:40 p.m. The involved party was reported to have assaulted another individual then fled the scene. Police say they...
MONTPELIER, VT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire couple celebrate 78 years of marriage

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — The Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown joyfully celebrated a pair of residents this weekend. Residents Irving and Mae Cable celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary Saturday. Congratulations to the Cables on the wonderful accomplishment.
GOFFSTOWN, NH
