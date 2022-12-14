ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lusby, MD

Lusby, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lusby.

The McDonogh School basketball team will have a game with Patuxent High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

McDonogh School
Patuxent High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The McDonogh School basketball team will have a game with Patuxent High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

McDonogh School
Patuxent High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

