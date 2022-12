The road project on North West Street is a “little bit behind,” according to Shawn Adkins, public works superintendent for the city of Hillsboro. “No fault of the contractors… We found some lines that we didn’t know or didn’t have any plans for that’s underground that they’ve been having to deal with this whole time, which has slowed them down a little bit,” Adkins said. “But the progress the contractors are making on both the projects are good.”

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO