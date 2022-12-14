Atlanta, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Atlanta.
The Banneker High School basketball team will have a game with KIPP Atlanta Collegiate on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.
Banneker High School
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School basketball team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School
Frederick Douglass High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The South Cobb High School basketball team will have a game with North Atlanta High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
South Cobb High School
North Atlanta High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
