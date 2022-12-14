ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Atlanta.

The Banneker High School basketball team will have a game with KIPP Atlanta Collegiate on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Banneker High School
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School basketball team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School
Frederick Douglass High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The South Cobb High School basketball team will have a game with North Atlanta High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

South Cobb High School
North Atlanta High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

Blown call in Cedar Grove loss highlights bigger problems in sports

Officiating sports must be a difficult job, but poor officiating across all levels of sports can lower the quality of what is supposed to be entertaining. Cedar Grove High School’s state championship loss on Dec. 10 is still on my mind. The Cedar Grove Saints’ defense turned the opposing offense over on downs twice in the red zone and forced several other turnovers throughout the game. The Saints’ defense is loaded with college talent, including athletes who have committed to Ohio State, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Connecticut, and other top-tier college programs.
ELLENWOOD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Duluth celebrates trio of college signees

Duluth celebrated three seniors who are college athletic signees with a ceremony this week. The Wildcats’ Kendall Smiley will play softball for Alabama State, Josiah Satterwhite will play baseball for Truett McConnell and Demarco Ward will play football for Florida State.
DULUTH, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Arabia Mountain coach collects career win 300

Arabia Mountain High School girls’ basketball coach Jerry Jackson picked up career win No. 300 on Dec. 10 when the Arabia Mountain Lady Rams’ defeated Clarke Central 65-23 on the road. Jackson is in his sixth season (2018-2023) at Arabia Mountain – where he has gone 109-24. His...
LITHONIA, GA
247Sports

TE Jackson Long Finds a New Home in Atlanta

Amidst high school recruits last weekend, transfer tight end Jackson Long found his home during an official visit weekend. Long, former USF Bull, committed to the Yellow Jackets quickly after being in the portal. The connections run deep and the desire for success was something that Long saw immediately in Brent Key and his staff, including his father Kevin who played with Coach Chris Weinke at Florida State.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation

ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
COLUMBUS, OH
TheAtlantaVoice

T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president

The Atlanta Commercial Board of REALTORS (ACBR) named its next president and it just so happens to be the first Black man to lead the 112-year-old organization. T. Dallas Smith & Co. founder and CEO T. Dallas Smith was named president of the ACBR this week. He will officially begin his history-making tenure on New […] The post T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner

The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
ATLANTA, GA
thepeachreview.com

New Edition, Keith Sweat, and more headline the newly announced “Legacy Tour”, coming to Atlanta on March 30, 2023

Iconic Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup NEW EDITION closed out 2022 with the highly successful “The Culture Tour,” nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar. Selling out arenas across the country, the icons and The Black Promoters Collective(BPC) are happy to announce the 30-city “LEGACY TOUR” with a must-see lineup that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with KEITH SWEAT and the original members of GUY (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and TANK starting on Thursday, March 9 in Columbia, SC, in Atlanta on Thursday, March 30 at the award-winning State Farm Arena and ending on Sunday, April 30 in Tampa, FL.
ATLANTA, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy