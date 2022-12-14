ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Sterling.

The Potomac Falls High School basketball team will have a game with Dominion High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Potomac Falls High School
Dominion High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Potomac Falls High School basketball team will have a game with Dominion High School on December 14, 2022, 15:15:00.

Potomac Falls High School
Dominion High School
December 14, 2022
15:15:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

Inside Nova

Potomac boys basketball coming together nicely to start season 5-0

One question surrounded this year’s Potomac High School boys basketball team. How quickly would the perennial power gel under first-year head coach Anthony Mills?. The Panthers returned only one full-season starter. They featured two transfers expected to start immediately. And they kept six freshmen on the roster, a first for the team for as long as anyone associated with the program can remember.
POTOMAC, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun School Board Approves School Attendance Zone Changes

On Tuesday night the School Board voted to adopt new secondary school attendance zones, moving students in some areas to new schools despite cries from parents to table that change amid recent shakeups in the division. The board approved a version of Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles)’s plan, which moved the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Cancellations and Delays Dec. 15 2022

All Laurel Ridge Community College Campuses are Closed Dec. 15. Clarke County Public Schools and Offices are Closed. Employees do not report Dec. 15. Dominion Ridge Academy is Closed Dec. 15. Frederick County Virginia Public Schools are Closed including Administrative Offices and School Offices Dec. 15. Page County Public Schools...
WINCHESTER, VA
shspublications.com

New shoe store gets added in downtown Sterling

With the excitement and hubbub of Black Friday, a new store opened its doors in downtown Sterling. Alex Rangel, D’angelo Young, Eric Davila, and Lucas Sotelo all brought their love of shoes together and decided to open a shoe store, Sole Statement. The shoe lovers have been selling shoes...
STERLING, VA
WTOP

What’s next for Stratford University students?

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. If you visit one of its buildings or try reaching anyone from Stratford University by email or phone, it’s hard to tell that just months ago, the for-profit college was operating two Northern Virginia locations and enrolling over 2,000 students.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Arlington Public Schools to open on two-hour delay

Arlington Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay on Thursday due to expected freezing rain, the school system just announced. APS follows Fairfax County Public Schools in announcing a two hour delay tonight. Other Northern Virginia districts have announced weather plans ranging from two hour delays to closures. From...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Eyes on possible wintry mix for DC region later this week

WASHINGTON - A chilly start Monday – but we're keeping a close eye on a system that could possibly bring a wintry mix to the D.C. area by the end of the week. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says a ridge of high pressure to the north is expected to create a blocking pattern for a system that has the potential to bring the D.C. region some winter weather.
WASHINGTON, DC
QSR Web

Layne's Chicken Fingers signs deal for Virginia, Washington DC area

Layne's Chicken Fingers has inked a deal for multiple units in Northern Virginia, according to a press release. The brand will work with an unnamed longtime franchise owner with experience at Marriott International and The Halal Guys to develop Layne's restaurants across the entire state of Virginia and in D.C. The franchisee signed an agreement in October after connecting with the Layne's corporate team.
VIRGINIA STATE
places.travel

5 Delicious Breakfast Spots in Arlington County

Look no further than these six breakfast spots if you’re craving a delicious breakfast to get you charged up for your adventures in Arlington County. From groovy diners serving up waffles, eggs and crispy bacon to local favorites offering unique twists on breakfast classics, these top options are the perfect way to hit the ground running before you explore Arlington’s many historical attractions.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Recent Updates and Coming Soon To Travilah Square

Travilah Square Shopping Center, located at the busy intersection of Darnestown Road and Travilah Road in Rockville, was acquired by Finmarc Management Inc. One of the first moves made was to demolish the existing office building and Burger King and replace it with a new building containing a 12,500 square foot Trader Joe’s grocery store, along with a second, smaller retail space (upcoming tenant below). The late 1980’s look of the center was dated and Finmarc brought on MV+A to revitalize the center and give it a new, clean, vibrant appearance. The new building blends with the shopping center utilizing the same patterned brick and steel trim to create a permanent, “timeless” appearance. A landscape plaza fronts the Trader Joe’s, and a curved brick and steel pergola shades this new outdoor amenity for the shopping center. Some other changes made and places coming soon below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
loudounnow.com

Parents Want Loudoun School Board to Delay Attendance Zone Vote

Parents in several secondary school attendance zones in central Loudoun up for a possible change are asking the School Board to wait on the vote. They said there are many factors at play, including students’ mental health, the recent addition of two new Board members, the firing of the superintendent last week and subsequent upheaval. Some said they also feel rezoning secondary schools, then elementary schools early next year, is counterproductive.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Police: Driver was speeding in fatal Old Keene Mill Road crash

The driver in a crash that killed a 93-year-old man in West Springfield last month has now been charged with reckless driving, Fairfax County police announced yesterday. Jessica Bonilla Alfaro, a 41-year-old Springfield resident, “was travelling above the speed limit and in a reckless manner” when she crashed into a 2017 Toyota Camry on Old Keene Mill Road at the Huntsman Blvd intersection on Nov. 7, the police department said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
