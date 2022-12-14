Sussex, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Sussex.
The Greensville County High School basketball team will have a game with Sussex Central High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
Greensville County High School
Sussex Central High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Greensville County High School basketball team will have a game with Sussex Central High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
Greensville County High School
Sussex Central High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0