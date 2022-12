Did you know about the indoor playground at Liberty Center?. Every parent knows how {frustrating, trying, tricky, complicated} it can be to take your kids to the mall. So, having an indoor playground at the mall is a total game changer. The Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Discovery Zone is a welcome break for kids — and parents! This indoor playground is a great space for kids to let loose during a trip to the mall.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO