ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithonia, GA

Lithonia, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lithonia.

The Decatur High School basketball team will have a game with Lithonia High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Decatur High School
Lithonia High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Coed Basketball

The McNair High School basketball team will have a game with Miller Grove High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

McNair High School
Miller Grove High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Coed Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

Arabia Mountain coach collects career win 300

Arabia Mountain High School girls’ basketball coach Jerry Jackson picked up career win No. 300 on Dec. 10 when the Arabia Mountain Lady Rams’ defeated Clarke Central 65-23 on the road. Jackson is in his sixth season (2018-2023) at Arabia Mountain – where he has gone 109-24. His...
LITHONIA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Blown call in Cedar Grove loss highlights bigger problems in sports

Officiating sports must be a difficult job, but poor officiating across all levels of sports can lower the quality of what is supposed to be entertaining. Cedar Grove High School’s state championship loss on Dec. 10 is still on my mind. The Cedar Grove Saints’ defense turned the opposing offense over on downs twice in the red zone and forced several other turnovers throughout the game. The Saints’ defense is loaded with college talent, including athletes who have committed to Ohio State, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Connecticut, and other top-tier college programs.
ELLENWOOD, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County eighth-graders chosen for REACH Scholarships

CONYERS — Three more Rockdale County Public Schools eighth-grade students embarked on a life-changing journey as the district’s newest cohort of REACH Georgia Scholars — Brielle Burrow of Edwards Middle School, Patrick Fovie of Conyers Middle School, Oyinkansola Omotoso of Memorial Middle School. Each student will receive a $10,000 scholarship upon completion of the REACH Georgia program and high school graduation.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner

The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation

ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
COLUMBUS, OH
atlantanewsfirst.com

9 DeKalb County schools removed from Georgia Improvement Lists

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hard work is paying off in DeKalb County. The school district announced Monday that several schools are now off the state’s improvement list. Back in 2019, 25 schools were identified by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as needing Comprehensive Support and...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy