ELKTON, MD – A traveling nurse visiting Maryland for work from Atlanta stopped at the Elkton Wawa to buy a scratch off ticket and found herself with a $30,000 winning ticket. "People should listen to their feelings," she said, explaining that's how she ended up with the hot instant ticket. The 38-year-old visited a Wawa in Elkton to buy a few instant tickets but needed to retrieve cash from an ATM. She asked a friend to wait by the machine while she went to the ATM because of her lucky feeling. Shaunett didn't want anyone else to use the machine

ELKTON, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO