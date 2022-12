Baileyville, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - Earlier this year, Calais 5th grader Harleigh Clark approached her grandmother, a book publisher, about her dream of becoming an author. โ€œAfter we talked a little bit about what that would mean, we decided weโ€™d go ahead with the project, but that it wouldnโ€™t be all fun, that there would be a lot of work, and there would be things that would be hard,โ€ said her grandmother Lanette Pottle.

