Florida State men's basketball wins back to back for first time this season, drops USC Upstate

For the first time this season, the Florida State men’s basketball team has won back-to-back games.

The Seminoles (3-9) accomplished that feat after claiming an 80-63 victory over South Carolina Upstate (5-5) in front of a crowd of 4,741 at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Tuesday.

Before this game, FSU snapped a five-game losing streak with a 75-53 win over Louisville last Saturday. But the Seminoles struggled against underwhelming mid-major teams to start the season, falling to Stetson (83-74), UCF (68-54), Troy (79-72) and Siena (80-63) while playing better in losses to marquee opponents like Florida (76-67), Purdue (79-69) and Virginia (62-57).

This time, they covered the spread as a 14.5-point betting favorite.

“Our guys executed the defensive plan to perfection. We got those deflections and steals and got our guys some easy baskets,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said following the game. “We had not really consistently established the interior offensive game as we did tonight.”

Below are three takeaways from the game.

FSU starters, Matthew Cleveland have solid performance

The Seminoles received an all-around performance from their starters.

Four of FSU’s starters – guards Matthew Cleveland (16), Darin Green Jr. (15) and Caleb Mills (13), and center Naheem McLeod (12) – finished with double figures in scoring. The one exception, guard Jalen Warley, matched his season-high of nine points.

Cleveland continued to look more aggressive, attacking the basket and crashing the defensive boards with success. With 10 rebounds, the sophomore notched a double-double for the second time this season and fourth in his young career. He has eight or more rebounds in each of his last three games.

“That is the competitive nature of this young man,” Hamilton said. “He realizes that we are playing small ball compared to what we are accustomed to, so we need him to be more aggressive. And he has responded.”

Green (38) and Cleveland (37) nearly played all 40 minutes, a rarity in Hamilton’s physically-demanding system. The stamina that Cleveland showed, Hamilton said, came from the help of Warley.

“Warley is giving us good leadership,” Hamilton said. “He is moving the ball, making pretty good decisions. He is handling the bulk of that responsibility. And on the other end, defensively, he takes a little pressure off our guys because he is playing excellent defense.

“So Matt does not have to carry the load defensively as much with Warley out there.”

Seminole defense suffocated the Spartans

USC Upstate had a difficult time against FSU’s pressure defense.

The Spartans went 21 of 63 (33.3%) from the field and 5 of 20 (25%) from beyond the arc while committing 14 turnovers. Their three players who averaged double figures – guards Mysta Goodloe (20), Jordan Gainey (17.8) and Trae Broadnax (10) – all struggled.

Guard Floyd Rideau Jr. represented USC Upstate’s only player to find much success offensively. The redshirt sophomore tallied a career-high 20 points, shooting 7 of 13 from the field and 4 of 7 from three-point range. He also quickly topped his previous career-high of 12 points, reaching 13 midway through the first half.

But Goodloe, Gainey and Broadnax combined for 13 points on 4-of-30 shooting.

“It showed that they were locked into the game plan and executed from a defensive standpoint pretty well,” Hamilton said.

Late in the first half, the Seminoles started to create some separation.

They held a 29-28 advantage before using a 21-5 run to take their biggest lead of the game, 50-33, with 16 minutes remaining. The Spartans sputtered during that key stretch, shooting 2 of 16 (12.5%) from the field and 0 of 6 from three-point range while committing three turnovers.

FSU took advantage offensively, shooting 6 of 8 (75%) from the floor to start the second half. USC Upstate trailed by a double-digit margin for the rest of the game.

“I thought (associate head) coach (Stan) Jones, he had a good game plan for how we were switching with their schemes. That bogged them up a little bit,” Hamilton said. “They could not get the catches in the spots that they wanted to.”

Cameron Corhen stepped up

FSU had a void to fill.

Junior guard Cam’Ron Fletcher, who ranked fourth on the team in scoring (10.8 points per game) and first in rebounding (7.5 per game), suffered a season-ending right knee injury at Virginia on Dec. 3.

Not to mention forwards Jaylen Gainey (season-ending knee injury) and Baba Miller (16-game suspension) are among players that have been unavailable for the Seminoles this season.

The true freshman Corhen certainly has shown flashes in his increased role. In FSU’s two games without Fletcher, Corhen finished with double figures in scoring. He recorded 15 and 10 points against Louisville and USC Upstate, respectively.

“The main thing is, he is gaining more confidence. He is a little more relaxed,” Hamilton said. “A lot of that comes with him knowing what he is supposed to be doing. He is not as indecisive as he was early.

“You could see it in his face. He was not really sure of what he was supposed to do. We would call an out of bounds play, and he does not know whether he is popping or setting a screen.

“This is a lot of stuff for a freshman to process.”

Up next

FSU will face St. John's (10-1) in a game dubbed as the "Orange Bowl Classic" in Sunrise at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (TV: Bally Sports).

The Seminoles then will return to the Tucker Civic Center to host Notre Dame at 8:30 p.m. next Wednesday (TV: ACC Network).

