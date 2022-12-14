Bridgewater, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Madison resident Willie Frye Jr. appeared in Madison County Circuit Court Wednesday morning with his attorney, Hannon Wright of Charlottesville, to answer two parole violations tied to a hit-and-run wreck in Ruckersville back on September 23, 2022. Madison Judge David B. Franzen scheduled Frye’s arraignment on April 12, 2023, giving sufficient time for Frye, 64, to wrap up his alleged Greene charges that includes a Class 5 felony (failure to stop/felony injury) and a Class 1 misdemeanor (fail to stop for an accident). A Greene County grand jury indicted Frye on both charges on Monday. If convicted, Frye could receive one to 10...

MADISON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO