Brooklyn, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Brooklyn.
The The School for International Studies basketball team will have a game with Sunset Park High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
The School for International Studies
Sunset Park High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Mount St. Michael Academy basketball team will have a game with Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
Mount St. Michael Academy
Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
