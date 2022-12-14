ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Brooklyn.

The The School for International Studies basketball team will have a game with Sunset Park High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.

The School for International Studies
Sunset Park High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Mount St. Michael Academy basketball team will have a game with Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.

Mount St. Michael Academy
Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

