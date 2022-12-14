ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, NC

Mount Olive, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Mount Olive.

The James Kenan High School basketball team will have a game with North Duplin High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.

James Kenan High School
North Duplin High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The James Kenan High School basketball team will have a game with North Duplin High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

James Kenan High School
North Duplin High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

WNCT

West Craven High School mourns loss of student

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
VANCEBORO, NC
WNCT

Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC

Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL

Wayne school board meets to plan superintendent search

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Wayne County Board of Education planned to meet on Wednesday to outline how they will hire a new superintendent. Dr. David Lewis announced early in December that he will retire on March 31. Before he became superintendent in January 2021, Lewis was an assistant superintendent,...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested in connection to shooting in Kinston in late November

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that happened at W. Vernon Ave. in Kinston on Nov. 27, 2022. Zion McMillan, 20, of Farmville was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. McMillan was jailed in the Pitt County Detention...
KINSTON, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Shooting incident at Southern Wayne remains under investigation

DUDLEY — Authorities continue to investigate a gunshot incident and social media threat that caused two separate lockdowns at Southern Wayne High School Tuesday evening and Wednesday. On Tuesday, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received information about a weapon being discharged in the parking lot...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
ENFIELD, NC
neusenews.com

Kinston Community Health Center to construct new medical facility at old shirt factory site

On November 16, 2021, the City Council approved a resolution authorizing the conveyance of the shirt factory property, located on the corner of King Street and Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., to the Kinston Community Health Center (KCHC) to construct a new medical facility. Since that time, KCHC has been conducting pre-development in preparation for the new medical facility, which includes financial planning, engaging lending partners, and architectural planning.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
