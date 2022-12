Clay High Blue Devils head baseball coach Josh Persinger took charge of the program in 2015 and is the longest-tenured baseball head coach in Clay County. Persinger started at Clay High School as a nervous freshman worried about the unknowns of high school in 1999. Little did he know that once he stepped through the doors of Clay High School, that school would be a more important part of his life than he could ever imagine.

