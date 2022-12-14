Heber, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Heber.
The Joseph City High School basketball team will have a game with Mogollon High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Joseph City High School basketball team will have a game with Mogollon High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
