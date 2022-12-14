North Bloomfield, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in North Bloomfield.
The Fairport Harding High School basketball team will have a game with Bloomfield High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
Middle School Boys Basketball
The Fairport Harding High School basketball team will have a game with Bloomfield High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
