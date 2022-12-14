ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

North Bloomfield, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in North Bloomfield.

The Fairport Harding High School basketball team will have a game with Bloomfield High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.

Fairport Harding High School
Bloomfield High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The Fairport Harding High School basketball team will have a game with Bloomfield High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Fairport Harding High School
Bloomfield High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

