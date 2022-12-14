Summerville, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Summerville.
The James Island High School basketball team will have a game with Ashley Ridge High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
James Island High School
Ashley Ridge High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Sumter High School basketball team will have a game with Summerville High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Sumter High School
Summerville High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
