Bellwood, PA

Bellwood, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
2 days ago
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bellwood.

The Moshannon Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Bellwood Antis High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.

Moshannon Valley High School
Bellwood Antis High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The Moshannon Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Bellwood Antis High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Moshannon Valley High School
Bellwood Antis High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

Philipsburg, December 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Philipsburg, December 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bald Eagle Area High School basketball team will have a game with Philipsburg Osceola Area High School on December 16, 2022, 16:25:00.
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Bellefonte’s ice rink to return in 2023 with a new location

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you’re hoping to skate around Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte during the Christmas season, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer. The rink is still returning this winter but it won’t make its official debut until early next year in January. The rink is also moving to a new location within […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
fox8tv.com

Altoona Area School District Act 120

The Altoona Area School District is setting the record straight clarifying a possibly new adaptation to a school policy. Officials are clarifying that trained ACT 120 certified police officers in the school district would have access to AR-15 semi-automatic rifles in the case of an emergency —- We’re told...
thebablueprint.com

TOO COOL FOR SCHOOL: Maliah Hassler

Maliah Hassler, a Bellwood-Antis senior, has been dancing outside of school at Dance Fusion in Tyrone for over 13 years. Dance has been a huge aspect in the life of Maliah, who started twirling around the stage when she was just 5 years old. “Dance is a stress reliever and...
TYRONE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Updated: 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. TWO-HOUR DELAY. Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District. Brookville Head Start 1. Brookville Head Start 2.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA

(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Vote for your favorite in the Paint the Plow Program

(WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 9 invites the public to vote on 11 plows decorated by high school students in Bedford, Cambria, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties as part of the annual Paint the Plow program. The plow photo that receives the most votes between 12:01 a.m. on Monday, December 12, and […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State College casino update: Companies arguing over bid

(WTAJ) — A mini casino in State College was first proposed nearly two years ago, and the fight for and against it continues. The Pennsylvania Gaming and Control Board held a hearing Wednesday, Dec. 14 on a final license and ownership, but how it will ultimately play out is still a roll of the dice. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks

UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

PUNXSUTAWNEY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICIAL ARRESTED

An official with the Punxsutawney Area School District is in legal trouble again after reports say he was arrested for the third time in the last four months. Reports say 45-year-old Paul Hetrick, the co-principal for the high school, was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order earlier this month, marking the second time he violated the order. The first was in October.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Onward State

Penn State Law Faculty Issues Statement Opposing Proposed Dickinson Law Merger

Over 40 Penn State faculty members signed a letter responding to Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi’s November 29 recommendation of unifying the university’s two accredited law schools — Penn State Law at University Park and Dickinson Law. Penn State previously had a dual-campus law school from 2006 to 2014 before splitting into two separate schools in 2015.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

NWS: Season’s first storm on its way!!

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College Tuesday morning issued a winter storm watch for a promised storm heading towards central Pennsylvania, arriving in full force on Thursday:. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

High school basketball game info.

