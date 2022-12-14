ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Chapel Hill.

The Carrboro High School basketball team will have a game with Chapel Hill High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.

Carrboro High School
Chapel Hill High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Carrboro High School basketball team will have a game with Chapel Hill High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Carrboro High School
Chapel Hill High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Carrboro High School basketball team will have a game with Chapel Hill High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

Carrboro High School
Chapel Hill High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

