Thomasville, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Thomasville.
The Southwestern Randolph High School basketball team will have a game with East Davidson High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
Southwestern Randolph High School
East Davidson High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Central Davidson High School basketball team will have a game with Thomasville High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
Central Davidson High School
Thomasville High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Southwestern Randolph High School basketball team will have a game with East Davidson High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Southwestern Randolph High School
East Davidson High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
