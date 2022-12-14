ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Thomasville.

The Southwestern Randolph High School basketball team will have a game with East Davidson High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.

Southwestern Randolph High School
East Davidson High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Central Davidson High School basketball team will have a game with Thomasville High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.

Central Davidson High School
Thomasville High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Southwestern Randolph High School basketball team will have a game with East Davidson High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Southwestern Randolph High School
East Davidson High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

