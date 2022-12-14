Thomasville, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

December 7, Montgomery Central High School wrestling hosted a tri-match to kick off their conference play against South Davidson and North Davidson. The first match of the night was MCHS against North Davidson. Coach Maness said, “North Davidson wrestled great just like I expected them to. They wrestled hard and wrestled to win. They are a well-coached group and are having a great year so far.” Even though North Davidson put up a good fight on the mat, the Timberwolves persevered and came out on top to get the win. The final tally was MCHS 48 - North Davidson 36.

TROY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO