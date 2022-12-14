Stratford, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Stratford.
The Weston High School basketball team will have a game with Bunnell High School on December 14, 2022, 13:15:00.
Weston High School
Bunnell High School
December 14, 2022
13:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Weston High School basketball team will have a game with Bunnell High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Weston High School
Bunnell High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0