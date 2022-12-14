ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakboro, NC

Oakboro, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Oakboro.

The North Stanly High School basketball team will have a game with West Stanly High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.

North Stanly High School
West Stanly High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The North Stanly High School basketball team will have a game with West Stanly High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

North Stanly High School
West Stanly High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

