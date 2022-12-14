ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramseur, NC

Ramseur, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ramseur.

The Southwest Guilford High School basketball team will have a game with Eastern Randolph High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Southwest Guilford High School
Eastern Randolph High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Southwest Guilford High School basketball team will have a game with Eastern Randolph High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

Southwest Guilford High School
Eastern Randolph High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

