Livonia, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Livonia.
The Crestwood High School basketball team will have a game with Franklin High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.
Crestwood High School
Franklin High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Royal Oak High School basketball team will have a game with Clarenceville High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
Royal Oak High School
Clarenceville High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
