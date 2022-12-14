ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reisterstown, MD

Reisterstown, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Reisterstown.

The Century High School basketball team will have a game with Franklin High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.

Century High School
Franklin High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Century High School basketball team will have a game with Franklin High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Century High School
Franklin High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Annapolis, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Indian Creek School basketball team will have a game with The Key School on December 15, 2022, 13:00:00.
