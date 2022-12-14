Clover, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Clover.
The Gaffney High School basketball team will have a game with Clover High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.
Gaffney High School
Clover High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Gaffney High School basketball team will have a game with Clover High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
Gaffney High School
Clover High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
