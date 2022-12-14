Clover, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Clover South Carolina schools district leaders met this week planning next year’s academic calendar. The new schedule brings summer to an end sooner. However, it also works in longer breaks throughout the year. And, the calendar adds in several early dismissal days for teacher planning. According to a story in heraldonline.com, school will start on August 8 next year. Graduation and the end of school comes on May 30, 2024. The district worked in two “intercession” breaks October 9-13 of 2023 and February 19-23 of 2024. These breaks are in addition to the regular Thanksgiving and winter and spring breaks. The four early dismissal days fall on Fridays and include September 1, November 17, February 9 and April 26.

CLOVER, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO