Muskegon Heights, MI

Muskegon, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Muskegon.

The Muskegon Heights High School basketball team will have a game with Western Michigan Christian High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.

Muskegon Heights High School
Western Michigan Christian High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Muskegon Heights High School basketball team will have a game with Western Michigan Christian High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Muskegon Heights High School
Western Michigan Christian High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Dec. 15

MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. --- North Muskegon 60,...
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Waters Edge unveils high-tech golf range

A driving range in West Michigan incorporated new golf data technology that can also gamify the range. Waters Edge Golf Course, recently said Tuesday, Dec. 13, it opened Toptracer at The Bunker at Waters Edge Golf Course, 1100 Ramshorn Drive in Fremont. “Toptracer is transforming the everyday driving range experience...
FREMONT, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Kolton Woods Weather - An Update

A few years ago, we were all in masks and high school graduations we're done in a drive thru format. Having a wife teaching at Fruitport, when the drive thru was happening, I asked if they had thought to get anyone there to tape the kids and families as they came through to get their diploma, and the answer was no. It was a wild time of everyone trying to figure out what to do.
MUSKEGON, MI
wkzo.com

Illness closes mid-Michigan school

CARSON CITY, MI — The large number of students missing class due to illness has prompted the Carson City-Crystal Area School District to cancel all classes today and tomorrow. The school distirct is about 45 minutes northwest of Lansing. The Montcalm County school district made the announcement yesterday afternoon...
CARSON CITY, MI
WOOD

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm, Gratiot, Mason, Lake, Mecosta, Osceola, Claire and Isabella Counties. It’s for “mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth o an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.” Slippery spots on roads are possible, especially north of a line from Montague to Lansing. The Advisory doesn’t start until 4 pm – and it runs until 7 am Thursday morning.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Rapids second-hardest city to find an apartment

Grand Rapids is one of the most competitive rental markets in the country. A national report from RentCafe found Grand Rapids to be the second-most competitive market for rental homes behind Miami-Dade County in Florida. Several other Midwest markets also found their way into the national rankings. Grand Rapids clocked...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 OYS helps sick Muskegon couple get heat restored

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-area family initially got the cold shoulder attempting to coordinate a service call for their home’s furnace. The couple turned to 13 ON YOUR SIDE after repeated phone calls to their utility provider, through which they subscribe to an appliance protection plan. The numbers...
MUSKEGON, MI
rvbusiness.com

Optimum RV Group Acquires Michigan-Based Muskegon RV

Baker enjoyed over 30 years in the automotive industry before transitioning into RV, the release continued. He began his RV business in 2005 selling toy haulers and truck campers at his auto dealership. As his RV business kept growing and looking to expand, Baker acquired Muskegon RV in 2008. Muskegon RV has had an emphasis on after-sale service with a quick turnaround for customers. Baker contemplated taking the business to the next level, but nearing his retirement age, decided it was best to sell.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Multiple violations in special education program found at Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — An investigation into the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System's special education program found a number of violations in the district. The Muskegon ISD presented the investigation at Tuesday night's academy board meeting. The investigation involved three complaints filed by parents, saying their students in the special education program aren't getting the services they need. A fourth complaint is still being investigated.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Fox17

Consumers Energy: system updates to cause outages in Plainfield, Rockford

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Consumers Energy is alerting residents of Rockford and Plainfield to a scheduled power interruption early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson says Consumers Energy will be making electric upgrades, which will require power interruptions between 12 to 2 am on Wednesday, December 15. The interruption reduces the...
ROCKFORD, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids names development team

An ambitious Grand Rapids development project now has its development team. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) announced its development team Monday, Dec. 12, and co-founder and President Preston Sain told GRBJ the capital campaign can now begin in earnest. “This is one of the final steps needed for us to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
