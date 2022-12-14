Wichita, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Wichita.
The Wichita Northwest High School basketball team will have a game with Wichita Southeast High School on December 13, 2022, 20:00:01.
Wichita Northwest High School
Wichita Southeast High School
December 13, 2022
20:00:01
Varsity Coed Basketball
The Hays High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Carroll Catholic High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.
Hays High School
Bishop Carroll Catholic High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0