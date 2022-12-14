Wichita, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

It’s been a good run for the Vietnamese restaurant, SpringRo. Located near the intersection of 37th and Woodlawn at 6524 E 37th St. N, SpringRo originally opened in 2015. What set them apart from other Vietnamese restaurants were their larger than life spring rolls, which you could also order in bowls. Over the last 7 years, they endured one ownership change. The current owner couldn’t have been a nicer person. I used to frequent SpringRo more when I was in northeast Wichita, but unfortunately, haven’t been able to make it out there as much as I would like.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO