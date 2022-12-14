ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Wichita.

The Wichita Northwest High School basketball team will have a game with Wichita Southeast High School on December 13, 2022, 20:00:01.

Wichita Northwest High School
Wichita Southeast High School
December 13, 2022
20:00:01
Varsity Coed Basketball

The Hays High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Carroll Catholic High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Hays High School
Bishop Carroll Catholic High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

KSN News

Tuesday night high school basketball scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are your Tuesday night high school basketball scores. Girls scores Andale 72, Wichita Collegiate 14Andover 50, Andover Central 46Argonia 36, Cunningham 32Belle Plaine 44, Douglass 38 – OTBucklin 43, Kiowa County 39Chaparral 35, Medicine Lodge 28Clearwater 50, El Dorado 28Cheney 59, Trinity Academy 5Derby 73, Ark City 27Goddard Eisenhower 39, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs T-shirt deal

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a Kansas basketball player who was critically injured alongside her family six months ago, has signed a T-shirt deal with a sports apparel brand. Ava’s story is one of perseverance. The Nickerson High School senior and her family were plowed over by a car on a Louisville sidewalk six […]
NICKERSON, KS
kmaland.com

Iowa Western rolls to national title

(Little Rock) -- Iowa Western football rolled to its second NJCAA national title with a dominant 31-0 win over Hutchinson Community College Wednesday night. James Graham ran for 102 yards while Bryant Williams had 70 yards and two scores. Jaden Koger also rushed for a touchdown. LJ Fitzpatrick was on...
HUTCHINSON, KS
ksal.com

Shockers Break 38-Year-Old School Record in Rout of MVSU

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State toppled Mississippi Valley State, 71-48, Tuesday evening at Charles Koch Arena and broke a 38-year-old school record for turnover margin. The Shockers (6-4) forced 23 Delta Devil turnovers while committing just three to finish at +20. The previous mark (+18) was set Dec. 29, 1984 against Hartford (16 to 34).
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita’s Vietnamese restaurant dedicated to rolls and bowls, SpringRo, to close

It’s been a good run for the Vietnamese restaurant, SpringRo. Located near the intersection of 37th and Woodlawn at 6524 E 37th St. N, SpringRo originally opened in 2015. What set them apart from other Vietnamese restaurants were their larger than life spring rolls, which you could also order in bowls. Over the last 7 years, they endured one ownership change. The current owner couldn’t have been a nicer person. I used to frequent SpringRo more when I was in northeast Wichita, but unfortunately, haven’t been able to make it out there as much as I would like.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Visiting another Sbarro location in Wichita

On my way to the Shocker game, I decided to swing by another Kwik Shop to check out a Sbarro pizza. Since the first one returned to Oliver and Kellogg, other locations have started to open. I haven’t been back since then, so this was my second Sbarro experience in Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

North Wichita ramp closing Friday

More construction at Wichita’s north junction will lead to a ramp closure Friday morning. The ramp from northbound I-235 to northbound I-135 is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. This will allow crews to pour concrete for a protection wall. The ramp should reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022

The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Cheap Coffee Shops in Wichita

Coffee is great, but it can get expensive. As a college student, I don’t want to spend $5-$7 on a small cup of coffee. Since I’ve been in Wichita, I have been to many coffee shops and trying to decide which one is the most affordable. Here is a list of coffee shops that I have been to that have the cheapest prices and great coffee.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Long-time WSU supporters leave $1 million gift to music endowment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Long-time supporters of the arts programs at Wichita State University have left a gift to continue that support. The estate of Betty and Art Wood has left $1 million to support the Music Associates Endowed Fund at Wichita State. The fund, created in 1993, supports student scholarships and projects, guest artists, […]
WICHITA, KS
