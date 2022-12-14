Greenville, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department is hoping to start a new holiday tradition of their own Thursday. The Health Department is hosting their first Holiday Jamboree. This will be a free educational event for children and their families in the community. The event will have crafts, games, reindeer rides and train rides for the whole family. It will also feature story time with Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail.

PITT COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO