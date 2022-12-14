Greenville, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

A college basketball tournament this weekend in Greenville is the first of what organizers hope will become an annual holiday tradition. Bon Secours Wellness Arena, in partnership with Furman University and VisitGreenvilleSC, has organized the inaugural Greenville Winter Invitational, a multiple-team basketball showcase taking place at The Well on Saturday. The one-day, six-team tournament will feature matchups between the men’s basketball teams from Furman University, Clemson University, University of South Carolina, East Carolina University, Stephen F. Austin State University and the University of Richmond.
