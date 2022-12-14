ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plantation, FL

Plantation, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Plantation.

The American Heritage High School - Plantation basketball team will have a game with American Heritage High School - Plantation on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.

American Heritage High School - Plantation
American Heritage High School - Plantation
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The Hallandale High School basketball team will have a game with South Plantation High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.

Hallandale High School
South Plantation High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The American Heritage High School - Plantation basketball team will have a game with American Heritage High School - Plantation on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

American Heritage High School - Plantation
American Heritage High School - Plantation
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Hallandale High School basketball team will have a game with South Plantation High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Hallandale High School
South Plantation High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Miami man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

MIAMI – A Miami man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, Lottery officials confirmed this week. According to officials, Pierre Hanna purchased the winning ticket at the Winn-Dixie located at 3275 Southwest 22nd St. in Miami. Hanna chose to receive his winnings as...
MIAMI, FL
themreport.com

How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?

According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach

This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach

FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
dsnews.com

Study: Miami Is America’s Most Competitive Rental Market

According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Date set for opening of new South Florida Brightline stations

(WSVN) - South Florida residents looking to avoid the traffic and take the Brightline to Aventura and Boca Raton won’t have to wait much longer. On Thursday, the company announced that both the Aventura and Boca Raton stations will open on December 21. The Brightline Aventura station is located...
BOCA RATON, FL
Broward New Times

Where to Score Locally Made Coquito

If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Lotus Boca Raton Homeowners Sue Local Design Firm After Paying $100,000

Homeowners From Suburban Philly Say D&B Interior’s Work Is Incomplete. Won’t Pay Balance. D&B Filed Lien. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A suburban Philadelphia couple that owns a home in Boca Raton’s “Lotus” development is suing a local design firm, claiming that work is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
thebulldogbark.com

Broward County School Searches

This past Summer Broward County Public Schools passed a referendum to conduct random school searches that allowed security and police officers to search students for weapons. In September my school, South Broward High School was selected to be randomly searched and my class was one of the first. It all started with a knock on the door and about three school security guards walked in along with four police officers. All twenty students were ordered to leave their bags inside the classroom and line up in the hallway. While in the hallway, they made us empty our pockets into a container and they waved us down with a hand-held metal detector one by one. While this was going on, security guards were searching our bags in the room.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Cris Martinez named WPBF 25 News Chief Meteorologist

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPBF 25 announced Tuesday that Cris Martinez has been named Chief Certified Meteorologist of the WPBF 25 First Warning Weather team. The news follows long-time Severe Weather Expert Mike Lyons’ announcement thathe is retiring at the end of the year. Martinez will assume the leadership role after Lyons’s departure.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law

MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
lauderdalelakes.org

1...2...3...A...B...C.... Always Be Careful” Community Bash

The City of Lauderdale Lakes and The Bale’ts Inc., Girl Scout Troop #10586 and B.T.C. Parents, Inc. present the “1...2...3...A...B...C.... Always Be Careful” Bash! This event is a Self-Defense Basics, School Safety, Fire Safety, Water Safety, Hurricane Safety and Voter Registration Community Event. The “1...2...3...A...B...C.... Always Be...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
calleochonews.com

A Miami-Dade School evacuated over a possible bomb threat

The charter school evacuated by Miami-Dade police after an anonymous call alerted them about a threat. On Thursday, December 8, a school in South Miami had to be evacuated after an anonymous source dropped in a bomb threat. The school evacuated after a threat call. According to the South Miami...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy