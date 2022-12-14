Plantation, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

This past Summer Broward County Public Schools passed a referendum to conduct random school searches that allowed security and police officers to search students for weapons. In September my school, South Broward High School was selected to be randomly searched and my class was one of the first. It all started with a knock on the door and about three school security guards walked in along with four police officers. All twenty students were ordered to leave their bags inside the classroom and line up in the hallway. While in the hallway, they made us empty our pockets into a container and they waved us down with a hand-held metal detector one by one. While this was going on, security guards were searching our bags in the room.

