Towson, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Towson.
The Sparrows Point High School basketball team will have a game with Carver Center for Arts & Technology High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.
Sparrows Point High School
Carver Center for Arts & Technology High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Sparrows Point High School basketball team will have a game with Carver Center for Arts & Technology High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
Sparrows Point High School
Carver Center for Arts & Technology High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
