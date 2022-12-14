ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Towson, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Towson.

The Sparrows Point High School basketball team will have a game with Carver Center for Arts & Technology High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.

Sparrows Point High School
Carver Center for Arts & Technology High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Sparrows Point High School basketball team will have a game with Carver Center for Arts & Technology High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Sparrows Point High School
Carver Center for Arts & Technology High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

