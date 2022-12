Local businesses have been looking for ways to give back to the community that support them, and Puff Cannabis of Oscoda is doing a kids winter coat drive. The Store Manager, Cheyenne Johnson, said, “So we are collecting Jackets for Jeter’s to make sure that our community stays warm. Any winter jacket, from the ages 3 to 12, you’re able to redeem a free Baby Jetter so we can help our community and keep our kids safe and warm for the season.”

OSCODA TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO