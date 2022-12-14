Windber, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Windber.
The Rockwood Area High School basketball team will have a game with Windber Area High School on December 14, 2022, 12:50:00.
Middle School Boys Basketball
The Rockwood Area High School basketball team will have a game with Windber Area High School on December 14, 2022, 14:55:00.
Varsity Boys Basketball
